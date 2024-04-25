Taylor Swift releases her eleventh studio album ‘The Tortured Poets Department’

Taylor Swift poses on a bed for the cover for “The Tortured Poets Department.” PHOTO COURTESY OF PRINTERVAL

Katelyn Auty
Head Copy Editor
Social Media Editor

Content warning: this review discusses themes of depression and alcohol abuse. 

On April 19, Taylor Swift released her 11th studio album entitled “The Tortured Poets Department.” Swift announced the album on Feb. 4 while taking the stage to accept the award for Best Pop Vocal Album, which her 10th album “Midnights” won. 

“I needed to make it. It was really a lifeline for me,” Swift confessed during her Feb. 16 concert in Melbourne, Australia. “It sort of reminded me of why songwriting is something that actually gets me through life and I’ve never had an album where I’ve needed songwriting more than I needed it on ‘Tortured Poets.’”

It became especially apparent that this album was a lifeline for her when, at two a.m. on April 19, she released “The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology” which doubled the number of tracks released, bringing the album to 31 songs within two hours and two minutes runtime. 

“The Tortured Poets Department,” or TTPD for short, is arguably Swift’s most personal album yet. Each track on the album dissects feelings associated with various recent relationships. Fans have speculated various songs are about Joe Alwyn, her former boyfriend of six years, Matty Healy, the lead singer of The 1975 whom Swift seemingly had a fling with, Travis Kelce, her current boyfriend, and even a song about Kim Kardashian. Overall, this is her break-up album, dissecting the process of losing and mourning her previous relationships.

Regardless of who the songs are about, TTPD seemingly confesses that Swift has been struggling with some dark themes such as depression, alcoholism, and more. Her song “I Can Do It With A Broken Heart,” appears to be a confession that her time during “The Eras Tour” was not as happy as it appeared to be, with lyrics like “Breaking down, I hit the floor / All the pieces of me shattered as the crowd was chanting, ‘More’ / I was grinning like I’m winning, I was hitting my marks / ‘Cause I can do it with a broken heart.”

In my opinion, Swift has always been able to create a cohesive-sounding album. However, it may be too cohesive this time around. Whether it’s due to Jack Antonoff’s production (which, in my opinion, may be holding Swift back creatively) or the fact that this album has 31 songs, I cannot tell the songs apart.

The album is also incredibly heavy, with so many words and very complicated topics. Every song feels like I’m trying to solve a puzzle of who she’s talking about or what she’s referring to. With the exception of a few songs, that is a seemingly impossible task. The language she uses also constantly has me reaching for a dictionary to try and decipher the text. After listening to the full two hours, I am left feeling exhausted.

The confusion that I feel while listening, however, seemingly mimics the confusion and turmoil Swift was going through during these intense moments of loss. 

I would be remiss if I didn’t bring up the songs that had featured artists. 

“Fortnight” featuring Post Malone is the opening track of the album, and I cannot understand why. Don’t get me wrong, it’s a good song and I really like Post Malone, but I don’t feel that song is a great introduction to the album. Pressing play on it and waiting for Post Malone to start singing took me back to the time Swift featured Lana Del Rey on “Snow On The Beach” in “Midnights” and the fandom essentially bullied her into releasing the “More Lana Version” because she was featured so little on the song. I hope that a “More Post Malone Version” exists somewhere and that we gain access to it because this version left much to be desired. 

I will admit, Swift did better with “Florida!!!” featuring Florence + The Machine. This song is what I feel a song with a featured artist should be. I will say, however, that I don’t feel that Florence Welch and Swift’s voices blend well together. While Swift has more of a pop feel to her voice, Welch is more of an indie rock voice and I just didn’t feel that their voices blended well. 

I commend Taylor Swift for sharing such a personal album with the world. I can’t imagine how hard it must be to be so vulnerable to millions of strangers. Although I am critical of the album, I must admit that Swift delivered an incredibly complex and intelligent album. 

MU club feature: Moose Ultimate

The Moose Ultimate team poses for a photo at the High Tide tournament in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. PHOTO COURTESY OF MILLERSVILLE MOOSE ULTIMATE

Katelyn Auty
Head Copy Editor
Social Media Editor

The Moose Ultimate club frisbee team on campus provides Millersville students with an environment to socialize, exercise, and just have fun. 

The club team, which is open to people of all experience levels, is a great place to learn or strengthen your ultimate frisbee skills. 

“If you have prior experience playing ultimate frisbee, like casual frisbee throwing with friends, or want to try something new, we would love for you to join,” says Dylan Procopio, a member of the team. 

Moose Ultimate is a good club team to join for anyone looking to make some friends or get their weekly dose of exercise. Having this environment wasn’t always easy, however. The club, according to Procopio, disbanded after COVID, and he and his friends were left to “pick up the scraps.”

“The team was small and very dedicated, but we pushed through,” Procopio shared. “I continue to come to stay active and the comradery. I do not think of myself being a sporty or competitive person but a switch does flip during tournaments.”

Emily Beichler, the Accountability Chair for the club, shared “If I hadn’t joined Moose, I never would have met almost anyone I’m friends with now. Moose is a great way to get connected with people and have fun!”

Moose Ultimate recently got the opportunity to compete in High Tide, which according to their website, is the “largest College Spring Break Ultimate Tournament in the world.” High Tide is held in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina over the course of four weeks. Over 200 teams attend the tournament every year. Moose Ultimate attended week one of the tournament, participating March 3-8. There were 18 teams in their division, 11 of those teams being Division One. 

“Moose went 6-2 during the tournament, including a 2-2 record against Division 1 competition, with our only two losses of the whole tournament coming to the two teams that got 1st and 2nd,” shared Moose Event Coordinator Aidan Clark.

Millersville’s Moose Ultimate finished in third place out of 18. 

The team also has another tournament in Westfield, Massachusetts coming up. 

“It’s always a blast spending quality team-bonding time together while also playing ultimate,” Beichler shared. “It’s also the last tournament for our seniors, so some tears will probably be shed. Everyone has put in a lot of time and effort to the sport and we all love each other so much.”

Practices are typically held at Biemesderfer Stadium on Mondays and Wednesdays from 7-9 p.m. Those interested in learning more about joining the team may sign up on Get Involved or follow their Instagram @millersvilleultimate.

Garcia scores three knockdowns en route to a huge upset win over Haney

Sevan Sinton
Associate News Editor

The long-anticipated clash between Ryan Garcia (25-1) and Devin Haney (31-1) resulted in +500 betting underdog Garcia shocking the boxing world by flooring Haney three times over 12 rounds. 

Leading up to the fight, Garcia’s mental aptitude came into question by fans, where he had been on video displaying erratic behavior and even chugging a bottle of beer during his weigh-in. Haney weighed in at the agreed-upon 140-pound limit, whereas Garcia came in 3.2 pounds overweight, which resulted in a 1.5-million-dollar ($500,000 per pound) fine to Garcia going towards Haney’s purse.

On X, Garcia wrote “100 percent worth it” after missing weight. However, the weight miss made Garcia unable to win Haney’s WBC Super Lightweight championship. 

Many wrote the fight off as a foregone conclusion. Combat sports analyst Luke Thomas said on his Morning Kombat show, “Devin Haney is going to tune Ryan Garcia up like a guitar.”

Garcia made everyone eat their words. 

From the opening bell, Garcia’s signature check hook was on display, where 45 seconds into the first round, he wobbled Haney after countering a jab. 

In the early rounds, Haney showed his technical ability, working jabs and short punches to the body while recovering from Garcia’s early onslaught. However, in round seven, Garcia found his mark and dropped Haney to the canvas with a left hook. Haney spent the rest of the fight grabbing and stalling in the clinch until he was dropped again in rounds 10 and 11. 

The judges scored the contest a 112-112 draw, and 110-114, 109-115 both in favor of Garcia, resulting in a majority decision win for the Southern California prospect. 

The Savannah Bananas: the greatest show in baseball

Jacob Toran
Staff Writer

Baseball is known as America’s favorite pastime. However, many Americans would disagree. With attention spans decreasing every day, and the lengthiness of the game, the sport could use a little more entertainment factor. Enter “Banana Ball.”

Banana Ball is a new type of baseball being played by the Savannah Bananas, a fairly new club out of Georgia that began as a collegiate summer baseball team. This team is not part of the MLB, or any league for that matter; think of them more as an exhibition team, providing a fast-paced, entertaining game for anyone who would like to watch.

Recently, the Bananas have taken the country by storm, selling out every stadium they visit, small and large. To understand why this is happening, we must first understand what Banana Ball actually is. 

Jesse Cole, owner of the Savannah Bananas, is the mastermind behind the show. He wanted a baseball game that would hold fans’ attention while entertaining them as well.

“Why don’t we have dancing players, a banana band, a break-dancing coach, a senior citizen dance team, the Banana Nanas,” says Cole. “Think about all the things that are long and slow with baseball and try to make it entertaining.”

Cole decided to combine one of the most popular sports in the United States with his own entertaining twist. He created a show based on the style of some of his favorite entertainers.

“I’ve taken tons of inspiration from Walt Disney and P.T. Barnum, Cirque du Soleil, and ‘Saturday Night Live,’” says Cole. “What the greatest entertainers do is they put themselves in their fans’ shoes.”

Banana Ball’s main focus is on entertaining its fan base. At first glance, when tuning into one of their games, it may look like a regular baseball game. That is, until the players start dancing on the field.

“Whenever we score a run or somebody hits a double or somebody hits a home run, we’re ready to roll those [dances] out,” says Kyle Luigs, a pitcher for the Bananas. “We work very closely with our entertainment team as well as our creative team.”

The hard work that everybody on the team does to both play an actual baseball game and coordinate the dances really pays off. 

“Practice-wise, about half our practice looks the same as a normal baseball practice and then the other half is wildly different,” says the head coach of the Bananas, Tyler Gillum. “We got guys on stilts, we are practicing balancing bats, we’re juggling. We have a trampoline that stays on the field. Our guys are always working on acrobatics.”

Entertainment like this has never been seen before in baseball, and because of that and their outreach to social media, the Savannah Bananas have gotten tremendous attention. With their TikTok account racking up millions of views and news stations across the country reporting on them, almost everyone has heard of this team.

“Right now, we have two million people on our waitlist to get tickets, but we only have one million tickets available,” says Gillum.

With reaching more and more people by the minute, the players are excited to make an impact on as many fans as possible.

“My favorite part about [Banana Ball] is that it has an impact on the next generation of baseball players,” says Luigs. “I enjoy continuing to push that boundary of what can you do in front of a live audience that they’ve never seen before and that’s gonna be all the rave they wanna talk about long after the game’s played.”

With the addition of games at six major league ballparks this season, along with a Banana Ball cruise, Bananaland at Sea, in October, and the hopes of eventually taking the game overseas, Cole hopes to continue entertaining fans for years to come.

The battle for the Stanley Cup begins

Alex Ovechkin prepares for a Stanley Cup playoff game. PHOTO COURTESY OF CLYDE / FLICKR

Katelyn Auty
Head Copy Editor
Social Media Editor

The 2024 Stanley Cup playoffs officially began on Saturday, April 20. There are still so many questions left unanswered. Can the Vegas Golden Knights win for the second year in a row? Will the New York Rangers break the Presidents’ Trophy curse? No matter what happens, this postseason is certainly shaping up to be full of fascinating stories. 

First round: Eastern Conference

Florida Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning
Game 1: 3-2 Panthers
Game 2: 3-2 Panthers
Game 3: April 25, 7 p.m.
Game 4: April 27, 5 p.m.
Game 5: April 29, 1 p.m. (if needed)
Game 6: May 1, 1 p.m. (if needed)
Game 7: May 4, TBD (if needed)

The Panthers and Lightning met three times in the regular season. Of those three games, Florida won two. The Panthers finished the regular season with a record of 52-24-6 with 110 points, earning themselves the third seed in the playoffs. The Lightning finished with a record of 45-29-8 with 98 points, earning the top wildcard spot. I predict Florida will defeat Tampa Bay in six games. I think the Panther’s offense will prove to be too much for the Lightning to handle. 

Boston Bruins vs. Toronto Maple Leafs
Game 1: 5-1 Bruins
Game 2: 3-2 Maple Leafs
Game 3: 4-2 Bruins
Game 4: April 27, 8 p.m.
Game 5: April 30, TBD (if needed)
Game 6: May 2, 3 p.m. (if needed)
Game 7: May 4, 3 p.m. (if needed)

In the four times they met this year, the Bruins beat the Maple Leafs every time. The Bruins finished with a record of 47-20-15, earning the fourth seed in the playoffs. The Maple Leafs finished this regular season with a record of 46-26-10, with 102 points, earning the fifth seed. I predict that Boston will win in seven. This may be the most evenly-matched series in the East, but I think Boston will take lessons learned from last year’s mistakes and defeat Toronto. 

New York Rangers vs. Washington Capitals
Game 1: 4-1 Rangers
Game 2: 4-3 Rangers
Game 3: April 26, 7 p.m.
Game 4: April 28, 8 p.m.
Game 5: May 1, 1 p.m. (if needed)
Game 6: May 3, TBD (if needed)
Game 7: May 5, TBD (if needed)

The Rangers and Capitals met four times in the regular season, both teams going 2-2-0 against the other. The Rangers earned the number one seed and the Presidents’ Trophy this season, ending with a record of 55-23-4 with 114 points. The Capitals ended the season with a record of 40-31-11, earning 91 points and the eighth seed in the playoffs. I predict that the Rangers will win this series in five. The Capitals may win a game, or maybe even two, but there’s no way they’ll be able to defeat the Rangers. 

Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Islanders
Game 1: 3-1 Hurricanes
Game 2: 5-3 Hurricanes
Game 3: April 25, 7:30 p.m.
Game 4: April 27, 2 p.m.
Game 5: April 30, 1 p.m. (if needed)
Game 6: May 2, TBD (if needed)
Game 7: May 4, TBD (if needed)

The Hurricanes and Islanders met four times in the regular season and the Islanders went 2-1-1. The Hurricanes finished the regular season with a record of 52-23-7 with 111 points, earning them the second seed. The Islanders ended with a record of 39-27-16 with 94 points, earning the sixth seed in the playoffs. I predict that the Hurricanes will take the series in six games. The Islanders are pretty solid, but considering what Carolina has to work with, I don’t think New York can win this.

Western Conference:

Dallas Stars vs. Vegas Golden Knights
Game 1: 4-3 Golden Knights
Game 2: 3-1 Golden Knights
Game 3: April 27, 10:30 p.m.
Game 4: April 29, TBD
Game 5: May 1, 1 p.m. (if needed)
Game 6: May 3, 8 p.m. (if needed)
Game 7: May 5, 8 p.m. (if needed)

The Knights and Stars met three times in the regular season and the Knights won every time. The Stars finished the season with a record of 52-21-9 with 113 points, earning the first seed in the Western Conference. The Knights ended with a record of 45-29-8 with 98 points, earning the eighth seed. I predict Vegas will win in seven games. Even though the Stars have a solid defense, Vegas was last year’s cup winner, and the addition of Thomas Hertl should be enough to push Vegas over the edge. 

Winnipeg Jets vs. Colorado Avalanche
Game 1: 7-6 Jets
Game 2: 5-2 Avalanche
Game 3: April 26, 10 p.m.
Game 4: April 28, 2:30 p.m.
Game 5: April 30, TBD (if needed)
Game 6: May 2, TBD (if needed)
Game 7: May 4, TBD (if needed)

The Jets and Avalanche met three times in the regular season, all of which the Jets won. The Jets finished the season with a record of 52-24-6 and 110 points, earning the second seed. The Avalanche ended the regular season with a record of 50-25-7, earning 107 and the fourth seed. I predict the Avalanche will win in seven games. Even though the Jets had a better regular season, I believe that Colorado has more high-end talent than the Jets. Nathan MacKinnon is one of the best players in the league, but Winnipeg lacks that kind of player in their lineup. 

Vancouver Canucks vs. Nashville Predators
Game 1: 4-2 Canucks
Game 2: 4-1 Predators
Game 3: April 26, 7:30 p.m.
Game 4: April 28, 5 p.m.
Game 5: April 30, TBD (if needed)
Game 6: May 3, TBD (if needed)
Game 7: May 5, TBD (if needed)

The Canucks beat the Predators all three times that they met during the regular season. The Canucks finished the season with a record of 50-23-9 with 109 points, earning the third seed. The Predators had a record of 47-30-5 and 99 points, earning themselves the sixth seed. I predict Vancouver will win in seven games. Nashville has been hot lately after breaking their franchise record for the longest win streak. However, I believe that Vancouver is the better team. The Predators do have an advantage in net, but I don’t believe that difference will be enough for them to win. 

Edmonton Oilers vs. Los Angeles Kings
Game 1: 7-4 Oilers
Game 2: 5-4 Kings
Game 3: April 26, 10:30 p.m.
Game 4: April 28, 10:30 p.m.
Game 5: May 1, TBD (if needed)
Game 6: May 3, 8 p.m. (if needed)
Game 7: May 5, 8 p.m. (if needed)

The Oilers and Kings met four times during the regular season, with the Oilers defeating the Kings three times. The Oilers ended the regular season with a record of 49-27-6, earning 104 points and the fifth seed. The Kings finished the season with a record of 44-27-11 with 99 points, earning the seventh seed. I predict that the Oilers will win in six games. Connor McDavid is the best player in the league, and after the kind of year he had this season, Edmonton is poised for a late run. The Kings enter as the underdog in this matchup, and I think they can hang with Edmonton, but I just don’t think Los Angeles will be able to limit McDavid. 

With exciting matchups across the Eastern and Western conferences, this postseason is certain to be one with some compelling storylines. As the playoffs progress, hockey fans can look forward to thrilling games in the pursuit of the Stanley Cup. 

 

 

Buffalo Bills trade star wide receiver to the Houston Texans

Stefon Diggs shakes former teammate Dawson Knox’s hand before a game. PHOTO COURTESY OF WIKIMEDIA COMMONS

Ben Staker
Sports Editor

On Wednesday, April 3, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that the Buffalo Bills traded their star wide receiver Stefon Diggs, a 2024 sixth-round pick, and a 2025 fifth-round pick to the Houston Texans for a 2025 second-round pick, via the Minnesota Vikings.

This move is interesting for both teams for multiple reasons. It leaves many people speculating what went wrong for Stefon Diggs in Buffalo. For the last four years he and his quarterback, Josh Allen, seemed to have one of the best connections in football. There had been rumors for months leading up to the trade that the Bills could move on from Diggs, but it didn’t seem to be a financially responsible move due to the amount of money they would owe him.

Of course, though, the Bills ended up finalizing a trade to send Diggs to the Houston Texans. This trade finds Diggs teaming up with one of the NFL’s youngest up-and-coming teams. He will have the opportunity to catch passes from second-year quarterback C.J. Stroud, which is the most appealing part of this trade. Last season, the Texans lost in the divisional round to the Baltimore Ravens and came into this offseason looking to make a couple of big moves. Trading for Stefon Diggs is just the latest of them.

Giving C.J. Stroud the opportunity the throw to the likes of Stefon Diggs, Nico Collins, and Tank Dell immediately makes the Texans a contender in the AFC. They knew that they needed to make some moves to separate themselves from the other teams that they would be competing against and this move proves that.

As for the other side of the trade, it leaves the Buffalo Bills with a glaring hole at the wide receiver position. While Stefon Diggs didn’t produce at his normal level for the second half of the season, his production in the past can’t just be replaced at the snap of a finger. This trade likely puts the Bills in a position to trade up in the first round of the NFL draft and take a wide receiver now, but they can’t expect that player to step in and fill the shoes of the guy they’re losing right away. Progression takes time, but they seem to be content with that.

Another interesting thing to note is that the Bills traded Diggs to another contender in the same conference as them. They allowed someone that they’ll be competing against to get better, while simultaneously getting worse themselves.

In my opinion, I think that this trade indicates that the Buffalo Bills will likely be resetting their team this year in hopes of preparing for the future. This trade may not seem very good for them now, but it could when we revisit it a few years later.

I’ve always been a fan of Stefon Diggs and the Buffalo Bills, so I can’t wait to see how both do without each other next season. For now, we have to wait until September to see that happen though.

Millersville alumna becomes second-ever woman selected to referee NBA playoffs

Ashley Moyer-Gleich officiates a game in 2020. PHOTO COURTESY OF KYLE TERADA / TERADA PHOTOS

Katelyn Auty
Head Copy Editor
Social Media Editor

Ashley Moyer-Gleich has become the second woman selected to officiate the National Basketball Association (NBA) playoffs. She’s the first woman in over a decade to be selected, succeeding Violet Palmer, who was featured in nine games from 2006 to 2012. 

Moyer-Gleich graduated from Millersville University in 2010 and played basketball for the university during her time here. She was promoted to a full-time NBA official in November 2018. Since then, she has worked over 200 regular-season games and is one of the three first-time playoff official selections by the league this year. 

“Congratulations to these 36 officials on the well-earned and prestigious honor of being selected to officiate in the NBA Playoffs,” NBA President of League Operations Byron Spruell shared. “We appreciate the professionalism, dedication and teamwork that our officiating staff displays on a daily basis throughout the season.”

The league will trim the officiating roster each round, usually reaching a 12-person list for the finals. Those referees receive a white warm-up jacket, a tradition in the league. 

“Just like playoffs are coveted, the white jacket is even more super-coveted,” Moyer-Greich admitted. “Obviously that’s an aspiration and that’s a goal way far down the road… And whether I’m the first or not, I think just a female breaking through and getting that opportunity would be monumental.”

Millersville student fields the perfect internship

Taylor Campagna prepares for a busy night as a Phillies ball girl. PHOTO COURTESY OF TAYLOR CAMPAGNA

Katelyn Auty
Head Copy Editor
Social Media Editor

As a college student, it can be hard to find a job or internship that works with your school and extracurricular schedule. Luckily, Millersville student Taylor Campagna, found just what she was looking for as a Philadelphia Phillies ball girl. 

Although ball girls are typically seen as someone who sits on the side of the field and collects foul balls, Campagna explains that they are also very active members of the community. 

“A ball girl participates in over 100 community events, both at the ballpark and throughout the New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Delaware area,” says Campagna. “They also act as role models for younger softball players by hosting camps and clinics and teaching them about playing the sport of softball.”

Campagna got involved with the Phillies after attending a college night hosted by the team, an event she was encouraged to attend by Dr. Daniel Keefer, the chair of the Wellness and Sport Sciences department at Millersville.

“I’ve played sports my entire life,” says Campagna. “I’ve played softball since I was five, when it was considered t-ball. I’ve also been a Philadelphia sports fan since I was four. So, when I knew I wanted to pursue a career in sports, I felt that this was a great opportunity to kind of get my foot in the door and to get to know some of the individuals within the organization.”

What really sealed the deal for Campagna was the ability to use this opportunity as her internship for school.

“Once I found out it could be my internship, I was like, ‘Oh, I’m all for this.’ I think that’s what really drew me in, is it connected my love for sports and my love for Philadelphia sports with this new passion that I found in sports business and sports journalism,” shared Campagna. 

Campagna is a dual major in both sports business and sports journalism, a member of Millersville’s softball team, on the executive board for the Student Athletic Advisory Committee, a member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, and an assistant to Ethan Halsey, the head of athletic communications at Millersville. 

“In the fall, I made a deal to myself that everything that I had work-wise with the Phillies and with Ethan was going to be a big priority for me because I knew that that is what’s going to help me get to the next step in my career,” Campagna explained. 

In order to balance all of her responsibilities, Campagna shared that using her planner to stay on top of everything has been a big key to her success, as well as prioritizing what is most important to her. 

“I would definitely say it’s a time commitment for sure. There’s over 80 games that happen at home. Not that I can work all of them, obviously, because I’m also a student, but there’s definitely been days where I’ve not felt my best or I had a rough day at work before or a rough week at school,” confessed Campagna. “The summer days are hot. They are long. They are sweaty. So it’s definitely understandable that this is an opportunity that not many people get. I really do try my hardest not to complain. But there’s definitely really hot nights or days or really cold nights during the postseason that get to you.”

Despite the challenges that come with battling the grueling temperatures of the summer or balancing a very full schedule, Campagna speaks fondly of her experiences as a ball girl, especially her experiences seeing the children at games.

“I would say my favorite part is seeing the kids’ reactions to when I meet them, when I give them a ball, when I’m teaching them at a clinic. Seeing the smile and excitement that they have in that moment, it’s, I can’t even describe it,” Campagna recalled fondly. “It just makes me so happy because I know I just made their entire day with that small little action of just saying hi or handing them a ball card or even getting to give them a ball. It makes their whole day, their week, their month. I understand as a kid how much that little moment could mean because it meant so much to me when it happened to me. So now that I can do that for someone else, it’s pretty full circle.”

Campagna noted that those moments, as well as the opportunity to have an internship in a field that she loves, make her excited to go to work every day. 

“I think that’s also just really cool because a lot of people come back from their internships and they’re like, ‘it was just like an internship’ where I’m like, ‘I want to go back. I can’t wait to be back,’” Campaga shared. “I love every second of it.”

First stadium built for a professional women’s team opens in Kansas City

Alex Pfieffer poses for a media day photo. PHOTO COURTESY OF KANSAS CITY CURRENT

Katelyn Auty
Head Copy Editor
Social Media Editor

The Kansas City Current opened their new stadium on March 16, which is said to be the first of its kind purpose-built for a professional women’s team. The Current was founded in 2021 as an expansion team in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL).

The Current took down the Portland Thorns 5-4 in a sold-out back-and-forth match in front of 11,500 fans. 

Midfielder Vanessa DiBernardo scored the first goal in the new stadium. 

“I think what this club is doing and setting the standard, and building this stadium, and people showing up and supporting it, and just women’s soccer growing in general, I think it’s just super special,” DiBernardo said. “Where we started with this league and where we are now, it just shows the growth and how much players have put into it and really pushed the standard, and how much we’ve kind of really had to fight for ourselves. And it’s just the start.”

At just 16 years old, Alex Pfieffer became the youngest player to score in NSWL regular season history. Pfieffer’s goals turned out to be the game-winner. 

Kansas City Current took to X, formerly Twitter, to congratulate Pfieffer on her goal, saying: 

“The stuff dreams are made of.

16-year-old @AlexPfeiff17 became the youngest goal-scorer in @NWSL regular season history. 

Her first goal with KC Current, a game-winner in her pro debut.

At the first stadium purpose-built for a women’s sports team. 

Iconic.”

The match was also the first streamed on ABC as part of a new deal with the NWSL. Future NWSL games can be seen on ESPN and ABC throughout the 2024 season. 

The Kansas City Current will be back in their home stadium on March 30 for their matchup against Angel City Football Club. 

“This is the beginning of the change,” said Head Coach Vlatko Andonovoski. “This is going to forever change women’s soccer.”

Millersville University and flooding: what you need to know

Flooding in September 2021 caused by overrun from the pond in front of the Wickersham building. PHOTO COURTESY OF GREGORY BLACK

Nelson Tucker
Staff Writer

There is no end to the many ways in which excess water can cause problems, and Millersville University is not immune to those problems. Whether inconvenient or life-threatening, flooding is not something to be taken lightly. 

The director of Environmental Health and Safety, Paul Hill, is responsible for keeping the campus safe and prepared for both emergencies and disasters. He ensures that they have an up-to-date emergency operations plan, as well as exercises to maintain readiness. 

Dr. Sepideh Yalda, professor of Meteorology and Director of the university’s Center for Disaster Research Education, is involved in that process as well. She also coordinates the academic Emergency Management programs. 

According to Yalda, tropical systems can cause some of the most prolific rainfall totals. Two such events that impacted Lancaster County were Hurricane Agnes in 1972 and Hurricane Floyd in 1999.

Where the flooding manifests on campus, however, is largely shaped by topography and the effectiveness of drainage systems. This falls in the jurisdiction of Gregory Black, the director of maintenance and operations at the Facilities Management Department, which includes Campus Stormwater Management.

“We typically have a few roof leaks that are trouble spots that we are trying to repair. One of these at the Student Memorial Center (SMC) leaves a puddle on the Marauder Courts. We have a contract with a roofing company to come and take the next steps in the repair process. We have been working on this for quite a while now,” Black says. “Another location during heavy rain is the catch basin in front of the Cove at Lyle Hall. When there is heavy rain or a couple of times now when the city water main breaks in the street, water runs down George Street, turns onto Dilworth drive, and overruns that catch basin.”

Yalda says the pond in front of Wickersham is also an issue. The water overran its banks last year during Hurricane Ida and covered nearby walkways. She believes that much of the problem can be mitigated with more natural drainage and improved walkways. 

Beyond maintaining the drainage system, the Facilities Management Department has other tasks to prepare. For example, a large part of this summer was spent restoring failed water lines and cleaning out storm basins. 

Sometimes, more immediate action is necessary. 

“We have to use sandbags at the SMC entrance on the Shenks Lane side,” Black explained. “And we had to place sandbags in the past at the bottom of the access lane down to Osburn. The work we performed this summer hopefully eliminated that problem at Osburn.”

Black also noted another recent improvement. The bus stop near the Caputo building, a spot prone to pooling of water, was fixed this summer. 

Even with these efforts, overall flooding at Millersville University is a real threat that residents have to stay informed on. Yalda stated that students should follow releases from the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency and the National Weather Service. They should stay tuned for more information as Millersville University is currently updating its hazardous weather section, and in future will have detailed advice available to all. 